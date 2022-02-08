Hoyer Statement on House Passage of a Continuing Resolution to Fund the Government Through March 11

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the House passed a Continuing Resolution to keep the government open through March 11:

“The continuing resolution passed by the House today reflects our Majority’s determination to ensure that the work of government is not disrupted by a shutdown. We cannot, however, simply allow the government to operate under last year’s funding levels for the remainder of the 2022 Fiscal Year. This resolution is premised on an understanding that the House and Senate Appropriations Committees are close to an agreement on the parameters for an omnibus funding package that will be ready for the House Floor no later than March 8 so that it can be signed by President Biden before this new March 11 deadline. I am determined to bring an omnibus to the Floor by that date. “I am proud that the House again took early action last year to pass appropriation bills to fund nearly all of government on time. Indeed, since we took back control of the House in 2019, we have done that every year. The Senate must do a better job of prioritizing the timely completion of its appropriation bills. Congress must not lean on continuing resolutions to punt its responsibility For the People. I believe that Chairman Leahy and Ranking Member Shelby want the Senate to do better and are working in good faith toward the successful completion of this process. It is a shame that partisanship in the wider Senate has made that goal more difficult to achieve. I look forward to seeing the product of their work with Chairwoman DeLauro and Ranking Member Granger and bringing an omnibus bill to the Floor soon so that we can finish the job of funding our government for Fiscal Year 2022, which ought to have been completed months ago.”