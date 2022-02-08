THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2022

“One Minutes” (5 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 3485 – Global Respect Act (Rep. Cicilline – Foreign Affairs) The Rule, which was adopted last week, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs. The Rule also makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc: Crist Amendment Gottheimer Amendment Harder Amendment Manning Amendment Porter Amendment Williams (GA) Amendment Possible Postponed Suspensions (2 votes) H.R. 3539 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 223 West Chalan Santo Papa in Hagatna, Guam, as the "Atanasio Taitano Perez Post Office" (Rep. San Nicolas – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2842 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 120 4th Street in Petaluma, California, as the "Lynn C. Woolsey Post Office Building" (Rep. Huffman – Oversight and Reform)