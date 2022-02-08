Fourth District Judge Makes Supreme Court Debut

Fourth District Judge Michael Hess sat as a visiting jurist on the Ohio Supreme Court for the first time on Tuesday.

Fourth District Judge Michael Hess sat as a visiting jurist on the Ohio Supreme Court for the first time on Tuesday.

Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Michael Hess observed his first oral argument as a visiting jurist on the Supreme Court of Ohio today.

Judge Hess sat in place of Justice Michael P. Donnelly, who recused himself from State v. G.K.,Case No. 2021-0124.

The dispute questions whether dismissed charges can be sealed in a case that also leads to a conviction on another charge. The lawsuit stems from an accomplice who was initially indicted for a series of felonies – rape, gross sexual imposition, and kidnapping – but only pled guilty only to obstruction of justice after the other charges against him were dropped.

“As a young attorney, I never really thought that I would sit on the Supreme Court. So, having this opportunity was surreal,” said Judge Hess. “You take everything seriously as a judge, but it really hits you when you know that this is going to be the decision that's going to stand and other courts are going to use this to determine how they view the facts that are set in front of them.”

According to the Ohio Constitution, in the event of a recusal by a justice, the chief justice can select any of the 69 sitting Ohio appellate court judges to sit temporarily on the Supreme Court.

Judge Hess began serving on the Fourth District in February 2019. Previously, he held the positions of chief assistant Pickaway County prosecutor; solicitor for the villages Commercial Point, Laurelville, New Holland, and Obetz; and Circleville City Council member.

Judge Hess also worked as a private practitioner for 15 years. In 2013, he was named the Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Attorney of the Year for the state of Ohio.

The Fourth District serves Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton, and Washington counties in southern Ohio. The appellate court hears cases from county, municipal, and common pleas courts as well as original actions in habeas corpus, mandamus, prohibition, procedendo, and quo warranto.