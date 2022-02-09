Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,331 in the last 365 days.

Visual65 Launches Gamified Video Mathematics Lessons for Visual Learners

Math for Visual Learners

Math for Visual Learners

Visual65 Launches Gamified Video Mathematics Lessons for Visual Learners

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The typical difficulty that many children face when learning math is being addressed by Visual65, a new US-based company that is offering video courses to students who struggle because they are visual learners.

“While 65% of children are visual learners, the conventional approach to teaching them math and abstract concepts in schools goes on being the only method used. That explains why we consistently see kids having such poor results as math and algebra students,” said Ed Banks, the founder of Visual65.

This fact motivated a group of math educators to create a solution that could help numerous students to stop failing at math. “We consistently saw that many struggle with mathematical operations involving positive and negative integers and solving equations because they are unable to visualize these mathematical concepts or relate them to their life experiences,” Mr. Banks added.

Visual65 innovates at https://visual65courses.online/ by offering 3D video math lessons expressed through real-life scenarios that students can relate to. There are different themes that parents can choose for their children, from “Puppies and Kittens” to “Football”. “The point is to make these visual courses look truly appealing and engaging to students,” the founder of Visual65 further commented.

Visual65's course on Integers includes topics such as Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, and Division of Positive and Negative Integers. It is suited to young children, middle school students, and anyone who is interested in learning the basics of math in an engaging way.

The company is currently offering a free 7-day trial with no credit card required so that parents can try the courses with their children and see the difference in how they will begin to understand math due to this new approach.

Ed Banks, Visual 65’s Founder, can be contacted via info@visual65courses.online. The company’s website can be visited at https://visual65courses.online/.

Ed Banks
Visual65
info@visual65courses.online
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Visual65 Launches Gamified Video Mathematics Lessons for Visual Learners

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.