Visual65 Launches Gamified Video Mathematics Lessons for Visual Learners

Visual65 Launches Gamified Video Mathematics Lessons for Visual LearnersSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The typical difficulty that many children face when learning math is being addressed by Visual65, a new US-based company that is offering video courses to students who struggle because they are visual learners.
“While 65% of children are visual learners, the conventional approach to teaching them math and abstract concepts in schools goes on being the only method used. That explains why we consistently see kids having such poor results as math and algebra students,” said Ed Banks, the founder of Visual65.
This fact motivated a group of math educators to create a solution that could help numerous students to stop failing at math. “We consistently saw that many struggle with mathematical operations involving positive and negative integers and solving equations because they are unable to visualize these mathematical concepts or relate them to their life experiences,” Mr. Banks added.
Visual65 innovates at https://visual65courses.online/ by offering 3D video math lessons expressed through real-life scenarios that students can relate to. There are different themes that parents can choose for their children, from “Puppies and Kittens” to “Football”. “The point is to make these visual courses look truly appealing and engaging to students,” the founder of Visual65 further commented.
Visual65's course on Integers includes topics such as Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, and Division of Positive and Negative Integers. It is suited to young children, middle school students, and anyone who is interested in learning the basics of math in an engaging way.
The company is currently offering a free 7-day trial with no credit card required so that parents can try the courses with their children and see the difference in how they will begin to understand math due to this new approach.
