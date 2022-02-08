Blaine Graboyes & Rachael McCrary Lead Gather Labs Fit-to-Fly COVTesting Initiative
Gather Labs is a wellness clinic in Beverly Hills partnering with world leaders in COVID-19 research protocols to revolutionize the fit-to-fly testing standardsLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Co-founders of Gather Labs, Blaine Graboyes and Rachael McCrary, are helping those seeking to fly the friendly skies secure COVID-19 tests with rapid, accurate results. As the world returns to working from offices and large, crowded events, Gather Labs is innovating ways to maintain healthy, risk-minimized communities through timely, trusted COVID-19 testing protocols and results.
“We’re continuing to analyze the needs of the Covid Pandemic and answer them through innovation,” said Mr. Graboyes, an entrepreneur and investor with more than 25 years’ experience in building successful businesses. “Diagnostically verifying fit-to-fly status helps our clients fulfill their travel needs and ultimately promotes a healthier population at large. Our goal is to promote the safest, healthiest spaces where large crowds gather, and fit-to-fly testing is a key to that.”
The company primarily uses Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction or RT-PCR, largely considered the gold standard for COVID-19 testing, which uses molecular technology to identify the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. With accuracy and speed as the primary goal, clients are able to verify their health status rapidly and maintain a level of comfort not available with many testing protocols. Gather Labs’ new lab in Beverly Hills also offers Rapid Antigen testing in scenarios where that form of testing is acceptable for travel requirements.
The concierge service approach fulfills Gather Labs’ commitment to providing white-glove service and care as skilled team members guide clients through the testing process, mitigating stress and confusion. Fit-to-fly testing is one of many ways the boutique wellness clinic is seeking to answer the needs left in the wake of the COVID pandemic and promote health and wellness.
Gather Labs provides wellness services in a boutique setting. The company focuses on COVID-19 testing to fulfill rapid test and fit-to-fly needs. They offer group and individual testing for travel, productions, sports, office settings, and live events.
###
For more information about Gather Labs, please visit http://gatherlabs.la/. You can also find us on Instagram and LinkedIn.
Media Relations
Gather Labs
+1 424-279-9664
email us here