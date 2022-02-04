Gather Labs Opens Boutique Wellness Clinic in Beverly Hills Addressing COVID-19 Testing Needs
Gather Labs, a boutique diagnostic wellness clinic, has opened its doors to provide exclusive concierge service for diagnostic testing and medical needs.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investor and entrepreneur, Blaine Graboyes and noted tech and fashion entrepreneur, Rachael McCrary, have partnered in launching Gather Labs, a new wellness boutique designed to provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing with timeliness and accuracy. Gather Labs utilizes a vertically integrated laboratory for in-house results overseen by an experienced diagnostic team.
“Gather Labs was founded out of necessity and the goal of servicing our community here in Los Angeles. Our objective is to provide the highest level of concierge service so individuals and groups can work, travel, and gather safely,” said Rachael McCrary, Co-Founder, and CEO. “Gather is a unique laboratory and wellness clinic with our combination of the latest technology and cutting-edge processes as well as our medical consultation services. Most diagnostic labs and testing sites are not able to provide patients with treatment recommendations or feedback on test results, however, Gather Labs is vertically integrated and committed to delivering a world-class experience unlike any other.”
This new collaboration is the latest in a string of investments in the blockchain, biotech, and entertainment space for Mr. Graboyes, and he is committed to meeting wellness needs in personalized ways for high-end clients. “The best way to promote wellness is by facilitating it,” says Mr. Graboyes. “Our state-of-the-art facility provides boutique services for those seeking health and wellness, and we are dedicated to meeting the challenges posed by COVID.”
With service and satisfaction as its ultimate goal, the wellness boutique personalizes customer experiences while adhering to strict, tried-and-tested protocols that ensure optimal outcomes. Its proprietary sample-gathering methods have allowed Gather Labs to expand its reach and provide diagnostic services throughout the country, catering to large groups, institutions, and enterprises with thousands of participants or employees. The company supports the local community by providing discounted services to businesses and schools with the ultimate goal of facilitating safe, risk-minimized space in the community.
Gather Labs is innovating wellness solutions and services for those clients desiring a personalized approach to their health needs. With a variety of health services and homeopathic treatments, its scope extends beyond simple diagnostics and creates a foundation for good health with a simple goal—promote health and wellness in the Beverly Hills community.
Gather Labs provides wellness services in a boutique setting. The company focuses on COVID-19 testing to fulfill rapid test and fit-to-fly needs. They offer group and individual testing for travel, productions, sports, office settings, and live events.
###
For more information about Gather Labs, please visit http://gatherlabs.com/. You can also find Blaine Graboyes on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Media Relations
Gather Labs
+1 424-279-9664
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn