Post Session Report :: Tuesday, February 8, 2022

HB 866, PN 854 (Ortitay) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19231, on that portion of State Route 1014 over the abandoned Conrail Railroad, Green Township, Indiana County, as the Carl E. Keith Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 891, PN 1143 (Pittman) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 41272, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 286 over Crooked Creek, Rayne Township, Indiana County, as the Sergeant First Class Randy McCaulley Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.