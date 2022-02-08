Submit Release
News Search

There were 909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,340 in the last 365 days.

Brewster on State Budget: Opportunity for “Generational Change”

Senator Jim Brewster

HARRISBURG February 8, 2022 – State Sen. Jim Brewster released the following statement today regarding Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed 2022-23 state budget and its implications for Pennsylvanians:

“Since taking office seven years ago, Gov. Wolf has recognized education as the building block for prosperity, safety and sustainability.  This budget, with its ambitious investments in education from toddlerhood to college, is an indication that he wants to leave the next chief executive in a position to continue the revenue surplus and economic success we’ve enjoyed despite the catastrophic pandemic.

After weathering the turmoil caused by COVID-19, Pennsylvania is sitting on $6 billion that can and should be used to make investments in not just the next administration, but the next generation.

Tackling disparities in education and providing economic relief to graduating seniors will help mitigate the costly problems that dog our economy now, including crime, violence, and drug abuse.

The governor and I agree that investments in education will provide dividends for many years to come and we’ve never had a better opportunity to make that generational change than we now do. 

I’m looking forward to working over the next several months to help that vision become a bipartisan consensus.”

###

 

 

You just read:

Brewster on State Budget: Opportunity for “Generational Change”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.