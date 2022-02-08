Fontana Statement on 2022-2023 Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG, February 8, 2022 – State Sen. Wayne Fontana released the following statement today regarding Gov. Tom Wolf’s 2022-2023 state budget proposal:

“I applaud Governor Wolf for a budget proposal that moves Pennsylvania forward by investing in our students, improving our business climate, and preparing our economy for the future.

“I am pleased to see the continuation of our historic commitment towards adequately and equitably funding public schools, including Pre-K, Head Start, and Early Intervention programs. This enhanced state-level commitment eases the financial burden on our local school districts and school property taxes.

“As Vice-Chairman of Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, I am happy that this budget proposal includes the highest dollar increase in history for PHEAA’s PA State Grant Program, as well as additional funding for the newly-established and very popular Student Loan Relief for Nurses program.

“I am also pleased that this budget proposal includes additional investment in job training and workforce development programs. Increased funding for Career & Technical Education, for Industrial Resource Centers grants, and for linking universities with business start-ups will provide essential state support to valuable, proven programs.

“To ensure that higher education stays within reach, the proposed budget includes the Nellie Bly Tuition Program (my Senate Bill 377) to assist students studying to fill high-need sectors of our economy.

“Key to our continued economic recovery is ensuring that Pennsylvania is an attractive destination for employees and businesses. I am pleased that this budget proposal includes both raising the lowest-in-the-nation minimum wage and lowering highest-in-the-nation Corporate Net Income Tax.

“I look forward to getting to work on the budget process to ensure that the final budget works for the taxpayers and businesses in the 42nd senatorial district.”