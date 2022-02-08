Hoyer Remarks in Support of the Postal Service Reform Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor this afternoon in support of H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022. Below is a transcript of his remarks and a link to the video:

Click here to watch the video.

“I thank the Chair for yielding. I want to thank both Ms. Maloney, Congresswoman Maloney from New York, the Chair of the Committee, and Mr. Comer from Kentucky.

“There's nobody covering this right now. There aren't a lot of Members on the Floor. This will pass in a bipartisan fashion, but this is a piece of legislation on one of the most important agencies of government, the most important services to the American people – keeping them in touch, getting them goods and services, and prescription drugs that they need, being able to pay their bills.

“This bill is a very important bill. The interest in it in terms of the public is belied by the fact that it is bipartisan, and that therefore it is assumed to happen. But I tell you, Madam Speaker, this is decades in the making. This bill has been debated – not this bill, but the reforms that this bill achieves, has been debated for decades. As the former Chair of the Treasury-Postal Subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee, I know full well how difficult this process has been.

“It doesn't need me to say anything more about the specifics of the bill other than to say to Chair Maloney: thank you very much. You have been tenacious. You have been focused, and you have been indefatigable in this effort.

“I want to say to Mr. Comer, Mr. Comer this would not have been done without you. Because it's easy to demagogue one part of the issue or some other part of the issue, but your working together with Ms. Maloney has made this happen and America will be better. The Postal Service will be better, Postal workers will be better, and the American community that utilizes and relies on the Postal Service will have greater security and greater service. So I thank you both.

“I thank all of those who worked on this bill in the Committee, I urge its overwhelming passage on a bipartisan basis. I yield back and I ask to revise and extend my remarks.”