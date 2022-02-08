Registration for Barry Conservation 4-H Camp Opens Soon

CONTACT: Amanda Royce, 4-H Camps: (603) 788-4961 Mark Beauchesne, NHFG: (603) 271-3211 February 8, 2022

Concord, NH – Registration will open at midnight on February 17 for summer 2022 youth programs at Barry Conservation Camp in Berlin, NH. The camp offers weekly, overnight summer camp programs for boys and girls ages 8-17. Barry Camp is operated by University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension 4-H in partnership with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG). Kids who enjoy hands-on learning about outdoor skills and the environment will love Barry Camp.

To register visit https://extension.unh.edu/new-hampshire-4-h/barry-conservation-4-h-camp. Please note that Internet Explorer is not supported as a registration search engine and registering using a mobile device is not recommended. To expedite your registration, you can complete the 2022 Camp Barry Registration Questions before February 17.

2022 Summer Programs at Barry Conservation 4-H Camp:

4-H Shooting Sports: June 19–24. Ages 10–16. Cost: $540 Join us for a week centered on the NH 4-H Shooting Sports program. Certified instructors will help campers learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, and the basic principles of hunting. Previous shooting sports experience is preferred, but not essential.

Fish Camp: June 26–July 1. Ages 10–16. Cost: $540 Come along and catch the big one! Novice anglers will learn basic skills and about the equipment needed to get started fishing, while campers with more experience will work on improving their fishing skills and exploring the finer details of the angling world. Campers will also hike, swim, canoe, create campfire skits, and enjoy a host of other great activities.

Mini-Camp: July 5–July 8. Ages 8–12. Cost: $330 Mini-Camp is perfect for first-timer campers and younger children. This abbreviated session will include 3 nights and 4 days. Campers will enjoy our caring staff who will introduce them to many fun and exciting camp activities. They can learn about nature, try their hand at crafts, explore outdoor games, and sing around the campfire.

4-H On the Wild Side: July 10–15. Ages 10–16. Cost: $540 Experience nature and reunite with the great outdoors. Paddle a canoe, fillet a fish and cook it over an open fire, sleep under the stars, learn how to observe nature, climb a mountain, swim in a pond, create nature crafts, and more. This is truly a week of exciting outdoor adventures.

Hunter Education: July 17–22. Ages 12–16. Cost: $540 Join NH Fish and Game Department Hunter Education staff, volunteer instructors, and camp counselors to learn and practice safe, responsible and ethical hunting. If a camper would like to be eligible for hunter education certification at the end of the week, then some homework must be completed prior to arriving at camp.

North Country Adventure: July 24–29. Ages 12–16. Cost: $540 Get ready for a fantastic week of exciting outdoor adventure. This session will focus on building your woodcraft skills. Campers will track wildlife, go on a canoe or backpacking adventure, learn about trapping, practice survival skills, navigate with compass and GPS, and practice hunting skills. There will be plenty of fishing and shooting sports, too.

4-H Shooting Sports: July 31–August 5. Ages 14–17. Cost: $540 Join us for a second week centered on the NH 4-H Shooting Sports program. Certified instructors will help youth learn marksmanship, the safe and responsible use of firearms, and the basic principles of hunting. Previous shooting sports experience is preferred, but not essential.

Junior Conservation Officer: August 7–10. Ages 14–17. Cost: $330 This session is for older campers who are interested in learning about becoming a Conservation Officer or other outdoor careers. NHFG Conservation Officers will be at camp all week teaching a host of fun, exciting, and interesting sessions. In addition to traditional camp activities, topics will include search and rescue, crime scene investigation, firearms safety, tracking, surveillance, night vision technology, wildlife laws, arrest procedures, K-9 techniques, and much, much more.

Support Barry Camp: You can help ensure Barry Conservation Camp is here to connect future generations with the outdoors by contributing to the Barry Camp Fund. Donations help support maintenance of the camp facilities. Learn more at www.wildnh.com/barrycamp.

Sponsor a Camper: Although Barry Conservation Camp is competitively priced, many families find it challenging to finance a week at camp. Fortunately, there is a strong tradition of individuals and organizations providing “camperships.” If you would like to learn how to help send a youngster to camp, visit https://extension.unh.edu/resource/barry-conservation-4-h-camp-scholarship-information or contact Amanda.Royce@unh.edu.