Jennifer Townsend, Reignites “Thelma & Louise” at WeIgnite Women’s Empowerment Conference
WE Ignite 2022 to Showcase Documentary Film Director, Age 82
My mom is a force, whether fixing a washing machine or making a documentary. I've long referred to her as 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown.' She's simply unstoppable when she puts her mind to something”MOUNT VERNON, WA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Townsend, Producer and Director of the acclaimed documentary, “Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise” will be highlighted in this year’s WE Ignite Women's Empowerment Conference themed 'Connection to Gender.' Townsend's session is entitled “Take Center Stage at any Age,” and takes place on Thursday, February 10th, at 1:45 PM PST. The virtual conference runs from February 10th through February 12th, 2022.
— Rebecca P. Murray
Author, podcaster, and closing keynoter Dorice Horenstein will interview Townsend to uncover moments in Townsend’s personal history that laid the foundation for becoming a filmmaker at the age of 75 and explore the many challenges she has faced confronted.
Townsend’s eldest daughter, Rebecca P. Murray, will join her in the session to weigh in from the perspective of an adult child who assisted Townsend with several aspects of the film project. Murray is a comedic edutainer and multi-media director/producer in her own right.
Murray has worked in many conference roles since WE Ignite was founded by friend Erin Long in 2018. "I am excited to help bring my mother's story forward in connection with this year's theme," said Murray. "My mom is a force, whether fixing a washing machine or making a documentary. I've long referred to her as 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown.' She's simply unstoppable when she puts her mind to something."
“Catching Sight of Thelma & Louise” shines a light on how viewers of “Thelma & Louise” were stunned and impassioned in 1991 when the cultural icon was released. Townsend's documentary explores the afterlife of the original film and illustrates how, after 30 years, it continues to empower viewers to choose their own fate. Thelma and Louise, played by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, became known the world over for their metaphorical rallying cry, “Give me liberty or give me death!”
The WE Ignite session conversion with Townsend will cover a range of topics, including overcoming challenges in making the documentary, reaching one’s dreams at any age, making the world a safer place for women and girls, and role modeling for younger generations.
Tickets to ‘Take Center Stage at Any Age,’ may be purchased at https://www.weignitewa.org/conferences.
About Dorice Horenstein:
Horenstein is a keynote speaker, relationship navigator, and author of “Moments of the Heart: Four Relationships Everyone Should Have to Live Wholeheartedly.” Horenstein will close out the 3-day conference with a keynote entitled "Invest in Your H.A.C.K." on Saturday afternoon.
About Rebecca P. Murray
Rebecca P. Murray is a power skills edutainer at 'Showcase Your Shine with Rebecca Murray,' an image consulting and communications training company based near Seattle Washinton. Following in her mother's virtual footsteps, Murray will be facilitating her own workshop on Friday afternoon in an energetic session called "The Art of the Brag" focusing on the art of self-promotion.
About WeIgnite: ‘WeIgnite, WA is a Washington-based annual women’s empowerment conference founded by Erin Long in 2018. Each conference year tackles a compelling and complex theme. 2022 addresses the roles gender plays in our lives and how our choices are impacted by gender. Find out more and get tickets at https://www.weignitewa.org/
Rebecca P Murray
Showcase Your Shine with Rebecca Murray
+1 360-854-8518
email us here