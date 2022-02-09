Payments made easy for Amaiz Business Clients with Geniusto Digital Banking Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaiz Ltd, a leading, digital-only business banking services provider inked a contract with Geniusto for the award winning, all-in-one Digital Banking Platform.
Amaiz is a digital-only banking service that provides current accounts to both retail and business clients. Amaiz went live with the platform in March 2021. With Geniusto technology, the banking service will be able to further its goal of transforming the customer payment experience for businesses through a scalable, fast, secure, reliable, local, and global business banking platform. Geniusto’s technology will give the bank the capability to automate virtual banking services for clients 24/7 and broaden the range of services that they can provide to these clients.
“This partnership is a game-changer for the digital-only banking space in the UK as it will allow Amaiz to further transform the customer-service and engagement to provide a hyper-personalized experience to all customers in the digital channel,” said Shane Hermans CIO (Chief Innovation Officer) of Geniusto.
Amongst the many fintech’s that pitched a slew of platforms to the bank, Amaiz was ‘Amazed’ and chose Geniusto as the company’s banking platform as the only provider that fully met the requirements of the bank in terms of out-of-the-box functionality, speed-to-market delivery, product-to-market delivery, and reduction of cost-to-income ratios.
Amaiz has expressed its high satisfaction with Geniusto’s attention to detail rich platform capabilities and of the company’s deep understanding of what customers need. Citing the professionalism and skill of the Geniusto team, Amaiz has also expressed their delight in the skilled support provided by the team, as well as how easily they and their customers could understand and use the solution. The fact that all tasks related to the project were completed in an efficient and timely manner, were important for Amaiz.
To know more about how Geniusto can help your financial institution and improve the experience for your customers, contact us at info@geniusto.com and an expert can show you a digital first, fintech strategy to increase transaction volumes and be competitive with prices and services globally.
To find out more about Amaiz please visit ‘www.amaiz.com’
Matthew Edmunds
Geniusto International Ltd
info@geniusto.com