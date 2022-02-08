Submit Release
Auditor McGuiness: Office Releases 34 Reports in January, a Historic Achievement

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness said today that her office released 34 reports in the month of January – an unprecedented number in the history of the State Auditor’s Office.

“I am beyond proud of my team and all their hard work,” McGuiness said. “This proves that no matter what we achieve, my office is always looking for ways to improve and accomplish the next goal.”

The achievement comes shortly after a year that saw numerous firsts for the Auditor’s Office, including Project: Gray Fox, a historic transparency initiative that tracks spending of the over $1.25 billion Delaware entities received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The 34 reports released included the 213-page Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, 20 performance audits and a special report called “Strengthening our Frontlines: Securing Provider Status for Delaware’s Pharmacists.” All 34 reports can be found online at auditor.delaware.gov/fiscal-year-2022.

 

About the Delaware State Auditor

The Delaware State Auditor serves Delawareans by providing independent objective oversight of the state government’s use of taxpayer dollars with the goal of deterring fraud, waste and abuse through unbiased assessments, including the use of various audits, special reports, and investigations of financial operations designed to ensure statutory compliance while enhancing governmental economy, efficiency and effectiveness. For more information, visit the website, and connect with the office on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, or Instagram

 

Contact:        

Alaina Sewell, Chief of Staff

Alaina.sewell@delaware.gov

302-857-3931

