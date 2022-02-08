Chumlee Partners with PetShopping.tv to Showcase Dog & Matching Pet Parents Pajamas and More
Beloved star of History Channel’s “Pawn Stars” debuts line of pet merchandise on newly launched pet home shopping channelLOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chumlee, the breakout star of the History Channel show “Pawn Stars,” today announced that he is partnering with PetShopping.tv, the newly launched pet home shopping channel, to showcase a new line of pet merchandise. The products range from dog pajamas that match their pet parents pajamas, dog toys, sweaters, collars and leashes, treats and “puffer” jackets. PetShopping.tv is available on the Dish Network, U-Verse, DirecTV and Spectrum.
For Austin Lee Russell, who goes by the stage name of Chumlee, the pet line is more than just an entrepreneurial business venture. It is also a way for Chumlee to spoil his three dogs: Pinky and Bear, both Pomeranians, and Forest, a pit bull, who all make cameo appearances on Pawn Stars from time to time.
“We are beyond thrilled to be working with Chumlee on the debut of his new pet product line,” said Mitchell Cohen, Founder and CEO of PetShopping.tv. “Like everything Chumlee does, the products he is putting on the air reflect his giving and fun spirit. They’re high quality and useful, but they also have a lot of flair. We look forward to a long, prosperous relationship with Chumlee.”
The “Chumlee’s Favorites” section of PetShopping.tv carries quilted shearling coats, faux crocodile collars and harnesses, chain leads and raincoats. The pajamas have turned out to be quite a hit with Pinky, Bear and Forest. The machine washable dog/people pajamas are 100% cotton, with poplin piping details, little pockets for reading glasses (in case one’s dog has such a need) and velcro closures. Chumlee has been so excited about his dogs’ reaction to the product that he actually appears on segments of PetShopping.tv wearing a matching set in his own size.
“I am enjoying the evolving working relationship with Mitch and the PetShopping.tv team,” said Chumlee. “They’re great at producing home shopping shows, but it’s more than that. They really love pets. That you cannot fake. I know this because Pinky warmed right up to the whole crew when we filmed our segments.”
PetShopping.tv is a new home shopping channel that educates pet parents about the latest trends in pet care while showcasing distinctive, curated pet products for pet comfort and fun. At launch, the channel is offering dozens of hours of original programming that features some of the leading figures in the veterinary world as well as celebrities who appear along with their pets.
PetShopping.tv delivers in-depth sequences on pet care with world-renowned veterinary experts like Dr. Dani McVety and many others. Each 30-minute episode on the channel contains interviews and pet care demonstrations with practicing veterinarians as well as light-hearted vignettes that highlight pet products like faux alligator collars and pet pajamas. Viewers can order products they see on the air through a toll-free number (800) 788-3511 or over the channel’s website, petshopping.tv.
The channel engages with viewers on issues that affect a pet’s quality of life while it also promotes products and services that pets will enjoy. Celebrity guests include Wil Shriner, Darla Haun and several high-profile personalities whose identities will soon be revealed.
For more information, visit www.petshopping.tv.
To view one of Chumlee’s episodes, visit https://vimeo.com/552710166
Media Relations
PetShopping.tv
+1 (800) 539-1788
email us here