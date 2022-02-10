Dchange releases new crossfit grips and eco-friendly workout clothes

Submit Release
VARBERG, HALLAND COUNTY, SVERIGE, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Hjärten, CEO of Dchange.se, has come out with a couple of groundbreaking grips, especially for the practice of crossfit. To master all the acrobatic exercises in the rig and rings, a pair of grips are required that are durable and provide a good grip. After several evaluations and tests, they are finally on the market. These grips are made of carbon, which means that you stick like glue in the rig and they are durable.

Daniel saw a need in the Swedish market for grips after he for a couple of years focused on the manufacture and sale of training clothes. Since he himself practices crossfit, he had trouble finding a pair of grips that gave the result that both he and many others were looking for. He then discovered a whole new niche, the crossfit industry. The crossfit industry is relatively new to Sweden, and not many Swedish companies competed in the market in this area, and that is where the idea emerged.

After the grips were launched, Daniel noticed that many people were hungry for these grips, and realized that it might not just be grips that were missing on the Swedish market in crossfit. After evaluation, he came to the conclusion that there was also a lack of eco-friendly workout clothes in crossfit, and then decided to launch an environmentally friendly collection in recycled materials- Clean collection.

After the collection was launched, Daniel received very good feedback on both the environmentally friendly crossfit clothes and the grips, and the question arose whether the club could order clothes for all coaches with club logo. Which Daniel considered to be an excellent idea, but also to make it possible for members of different crossfit clubs to buy the collection with the respective club print. After a couple of weeks, the first page was launched for Crossfit Loket and their members, which opened up a whole new market. Suddenly, there were several crossfit clubs that were interested, and Daniel hopes that it will be the market that makes the company break through. When I ask Daniel how he sees the future of Dchange, he replies as follows: "I see an optimistic future for my company, and believe that it will grow, and enable me to invest only in recycled clothing and accessories".

For Daniel, it is important that all clothing industries focus on producing more environmentally friendly clothing for a sustainable future and development.

Author: Gabriella Rosander

