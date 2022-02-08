Maryland DNR Seeks Public Input on Seasons and Bag Limits

February 8, 2022

Hunting and Trapping Proposals Posted for Review

Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comment on proposed season and bag limit changes for the 2022-2024 hunting and trapping seasons, including proposed changes to the 2022-2023 migratory game bird seasons.

“Through the past several months we have presented proposed management concepts to a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders representing a diverse group of citizens, Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The current concepts are the results of that process and have been revised based on stakeholder input. We look forward to receiving comments from the public to help us further refine and finalize our proposals.”

The public can view the proposed regulations and comment online through February 28. The department is also accepting feedback by phone at 410-260-8540; by fax to 410-260-8596; or in writing to: Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401.

Citizens with any questions may contact the Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.