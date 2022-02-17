Licensed Riding Instructor Overcomes Challenges to Take the Reins With Like-Minded Instructors From Across the USA

Julia Connell riding in Pierce, AZ early 2022 Riding instructors gather to watch and learn Whit Parker orchestrating a balanced stop as pictured in the book Horse-Training Science by Monte Foreman and Patrick Wyse

Julia Connell travels to Pierce, Arizona from Central Massachusetts to further horsemanship skills while benefiting the horses and students with whom she works.

Living with illnesses for so many years has motivated me to learn more to be a better instructor for others. I am grateful for the opportunity to share and learn with such skilled instructors.” — MA Licensed Riding Instructor Julia Connell

PRINCETON, MA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being an instructor has fueled Julia’s lifelong passion for horses and for sharing her knowledge and drive for all of her students to be the best possible riders. At a young age, immune-compromising illnesses caused frequent and lengthy hospital stays. Now, with a clean bill of health Julia is determined to make every day productive and is committed to helping others with setbacks. Recently Julia traveled to a five-day invitation-only Instructor’s Training at the Classical Stock School of Arizona. The purpose of the training was for instructors who follow the methods of Monte Foreman's Basic Handle to collaborate with the School in promoting and continuing to use these methods in order to be better instructors for their horses and students.

Julia is no stranger to the Monte Foreman methods since her late grandfather, Whit Parker of Holden, MA was a successful instructor and horse trainer with deep roots in the Monte Foreman training methodology. The basic philosophy encompasses working with horses through willingness, not force. The rider’s posture and seat affects either positively or negatively the horse's ability to move efficiently and comfortably. Followers of Monte Foreman’s philosophy believe that even experienced riders never stop learning.

Even though instructors came from different backgrounds, they all possessed similar goals in their careers and set out to work on helping each other make their programs even better. In addition to lots of riding, each instructor shared about their respective programs, discussing topics such as lesson program content, techniques, horses, and obligations to their students.

The week started with lunge line practice and riding classes. Fellow instructors critiqued each other’s skills and correct use of equipment constructively and to mutual benefit. The Arizona facility had different options for training arenas depending on what the riding session included and what the AZ weather dictated. On one of the days, instructors took turns teaching one another while the master instructor’s wife filmed the class. The next day, the instructors watched the session videos and self-critiqued on speaking ability, deliverance, technique, etc. Throughout the week, classroom sessions were conducted with literature reading, educational videos, and discussions on how to be better instructors for the benefit of students, horses, and the horse industry.

Whether it's a three-day clinic or a resident week in Arizona, Julia Connell always returns with big plans which she puts into action by continually improving the Cornerstone Ranch lesson program and facility. Steps in the right direction include expanding the lesson program to reach more people interested in riding, plus putting time into each of the horses at Cornerstone Ranch to improve their balance and athleticism. A monthly classroom session has been added to the schedule, so students can have a structured class to discuss goals, watch training/educational DVDs, and read books such as Monte Foreman’s Horse-Training Science.

Cornerstone Ranch, Princeton, MA offers year-round horse-related adventures for people looking to enrich their lives with horseplay. Activities cater to small groups and are outdoors with the exception of when the indoor riding arena is needed.