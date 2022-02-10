Sneak Peak: Crossfit Athlete Opens First Icebox Cryotherapy Franchise Studio in Westerville, OH

Icebox Westerville owner Erin Trease

State-of-the-art cryotherapy studio opens to the public on March 4th.

WESTERVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icebox franchisee Erin Trease, a local of Westerville, is opening the doors of her Icebox Cryotherapy Studio in Westerville, OH. The state-of-the-art cryotherapy studio opens to the public on March 4th and is located in the Westar Neighborhood Retail Center at 683 Worthington Road, in Westerville, OH. Sneak peak opportunities of the studio space and cryotherapy services will be available leading up to the event.

Whole-body cryotherapy is a modern take on a traditional ice bath that cools and heals a person’s body. Cold therapy has long been used to treat pain, reduce inflammation, and stimulate recovery from injuries and other ailments. The process involves exposing the body for three minutes to ultra-low temperatures and was originally designed as a treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Inflammatory Joint Diseases. Once the process proved effective, it was also found to treat systemic inflammation throughout the body that can be beneficial for athletic recovery, pain management and beauty & wellness.

“I’ve competed in many local competitions as well as participated in the CrossFit Open. In 2020 and 2021, I qualified for Crossfit regionals, in the masters division of 40-44 year olds. In 2020, I placed 88th in the world and 2021 77th in the world; so two top 100 worldwide finishes, ” says Westerville owner, Erin Trease. As a competitive Crossfit Athlete and former CrossFit Gym Owner, Trease turned to cryotherapy in her personal life as a healing tool and is opening this location to help others who can benefit from these therapies. Trease is looking forward to bringing this new and innovative wellness treatment to her community.

“We are thrilled to have Erin joining the IceBox family. Her passion for the therapy and helping others is what IceBox is all about. We’re excited to grow our brand and see this as the first of many Icebox locations in Ohio.” said Alia Alston, Founder and CEO of Icebox Cryotherapy Studio.

About Icebox:

Icebox Cryotherapy Studios is a Whole-Body Cryotherapy (WBC) company whose flagship location is based in the State of Georgia. It’s the first cryotherapy retail location in the United States and the company will be opening new locations throughout the U.S. Icebox Cryotherapy provides recovery therapy services for athletes and active adults as well as aesthetic and health & wellness benefits to the general public. WBC treatments provide a natural, safe, non-invasive therapeutic program to aid in athletic performance and recovery, pain and inflammation reduction, and health & wellness by promoting and stimulating the body’s natural healing process.

For more information about Icebox Cryotherapy Studios, including franchise ownership opportunities, visit www.iceboxtherapy.com.

Contact: