Williston Barracks / Car vs. Horse Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1000750
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 8, 2022 0559 hours
STREET: Pleasant Valley Rd
TOWN: Underhill
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lap Run Road:
WEATHER: Light Snow
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Cruz
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end and roof
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 8, 2022 at approximately 0559 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a car vs. horse crash on Pleasant Valley Rd near the intersection of Lap Run Road. There were no reported injuries in the crash, but unfortunately the horse passed away. The owner of the horse, Mary Fuller, 32, of Underhill assisted with the horse’s removal from the roadway. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department and Notch Road Auto.
