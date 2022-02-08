Williston Barracks / Car vs. Horse Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1000750

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 8, 2022 0559 hours

STREET: Pleasant Valley Rd

TOWN: Underhill

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lap Run Road:

WEATHER: Light Snow

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruz

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end and roof

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 8, 2022 at approximately 0559 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a car vs. horse crash on Pleasant Valley Rd near the intersection of Lap Run Road. There were no reported injuries in the crash, but unfortunately the horse passed away. The owner of the horse, Mary Fuller, 32, of Underhill assisted with the horse’s removal from the roadway. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department and Notch Road Auto.

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742