Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,325 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks / Car vs. Horse Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:  22A1000750                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston                                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: February 8, 2022 0559 hours

STREET: Pleasant Valley Rd

TOWN: Underhill

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lap Run Road:

WEATHER: Light Snow  

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile

AGE: 19    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Cruz

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end and roof

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 8, 2022 at approximately 0559 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a car vs. horse crash on Pleasant Valley Rd near the intersection of Lap Run Road. There were no reported injuries in the crash, but unfortunately the horse passed away. The owner of the horse, Mary Fuller, 32, of Underhill assisted with the horse’s removal from the roadway. The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Underhill/Jericho Fire Department and Notch Road Auto.

 

 

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks / Car vs. Horse Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.