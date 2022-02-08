New Paynco Platform Protects Creative Professionals When Selling Digital Goods to New Clients
The site works as an escrow platform, safeguarding the money until the buyer approves deliveryGÖTEBORG, OH, SWEDEN, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new platform, Paynco, that protects creative professionals and other freelancers when selling or delivering images, video or documents or any digital goods to clients or buyers they don’t know, has recently been launched.
Paynco works like an escrow platform where the money is safeguarded until the seller delivers a product and the buyer approves the delivery. Then the money is automatically released to the seller. It only works with digital goods so there is no physical item with packaging and tracking numbers.
A unique feature of Paynco is that, unlike other platforms, it offers the opportunity to decide who pays the fee. It can work as a 50/50 split between the freelancer and client or whatever they decide. The fee is proportional to the sum of money exchanged. Clients have the option to pay freelancers as a one-off payment, or set-up milestone payments for long-term projects.
Paynco handles the payment so the client doesn’t have to, ensuring swift payment for freelancers. Paynco recommends that freelancers watermark their work before sending it, regardless of the relationship with the client.
No money changes hands until the buyer is happy with an order. This means the buyer can receive payments back if the order is never delivered or is not delivered properly.
Paynco also acts as a platform where freelancers and clients can discuss orders and make future arrangements. The site has a messaging system that allows freelancers and clients to communicate directly through the platform, which is designed to make digital contracts safer and more secure.
In addition, the Paynco site has a blog with information and tips for freelancers.
For more information about the Paynco platform, which is used by freelancers from more than 80 countries, visit paynco.com or contact Jassin@Paynco.com.
About Paynco
Paynco connects millions of freelancers and agencies to clients and businesses of all sizes through a secure payment system. Your work is safe in the hands of Paynco.
###
Media Relations
Paynco
email us here