Fokawa Burns 5 Billion Tokens from Supply
The secure, decentralized, blockchain-powered ecosystem simplifies digital payments and means of exchangeSINGAPORE , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fokawa, a secure, decentralized, blockchain-powered ecosystem that simplifies digital payments and means of exchange, announced today the burning of 5 billion tokens out of its 10 billion supply. Fokawa relaunched in January 2022, while also releasing the native FKW token.
Burning tokens means those tokens are forever removed from the total supply. It is a strategy used to increase the value of the token. On February 2, 2022, 4.5 billion tokens were burned in a single transaction, with 5 million burned in a second transaction. A Tron TRC20 burn address has been provided.
Fokawa is a new cryptocurrency engineered for longevity, long term-reliability and maximum portability. Designed for institution-level endurance, Fokawa incorporates lessons learned from other cryptocurrencies that came before it and is designed to be used for the next 100 years and beyond. The FKW token will be listed on major exchanges in quarter four of 2023, according to Fokawa's roadmap.
"By combining the power of blockchain and cryptocurrency, we created a token that is better than any other token available in the market," said a spokesperson for Fokawa. "Blockchain technology and the token economy enable Fokawa to be the true decentralized community, incentive system and community ownership."
Fokawa is a TRC-20 token that fosters and promotes the project's healthy and widespread usage and decentralization through fast, secure and public transactions. Trades in the Fokawa ecosystem are handled through the Fokawa Token. Fokawa can be purchased by swapping Tron with Fokawa, and Fokawa can be traded or swapped on exchange, wallet and marketplace.
The Fokawa Exchange was designed to modernize investing, trading and the exchange of assets, and to create a more secure and robust experience for everyone, ranging from
individual to institutional investors. The team understands that digital payment models are outdated and do not have technology efficiently integrated, which causes high management fees, slow speeds, lack of security and third-party involvement.
The Fokawa Exchange was built with security in mind. The team spent five years developing the exchange and implementing security improvements before the platform's relaunch. Users can trade top cryptocurrencies on the Fokawa exchange, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, Solana, Cardano, BNB, Ripple and more.
"We will use high-grade security to keep our community assets and data safe. From multi-factor authentication to encryption, to private-key double vaults and more," said a spokesperson for Fokawa. "Our software is designed with security in mind. Users face minimal risks as financial business logic is implemented by smart contracts, with which on-chain actions are traceable, and third-party audit can be strictly enforced."
For more information about the Fokawa exchange and the FKW token, visit www.fokawa.com.
