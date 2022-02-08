Planning for Japanese beetle eradication underway

GRANDVIEW – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is preparing a proposed plan for the spring to eradicate the invasive Japanese beetles (Popillia japonica) found in the Grandview area last year. WSDA detected more than 24,000 beetles in 2021 and initial eradication plans, if approved, include using an insecticide to treat the properties in and around the infestation area, including private property. WSDA will seek permission from each property owner in the designated area with letters arriving in mailboxes soon.

Open house

WSDA is hosting a virtual open house to explain details on the proposed eradication, Tuesday, February 22, at 6 p.m.

WSDA staff involved in the project will be on the line to answer any questions the public may have about the project. Representatives from the Washington State Department of Health will discuss safety and health concerns regarding the insecticide planned for treatment.

Treatment

WSDA proposes to eradicate the pest by treating the properties in and around the infestation area. Funding is pending legislative budget approval. WSDA is in the process of selecting a potential contractor to apply the insecticide to properties. More information on the proposed plan will be detailed at the open house. Acelepryn G, the product named in the proposed treatment plan, is a low-risk insecticide that is not hazardous to humans or domestic animals. This product, a granular formulation that is applied using a seed spreader, is commonly used for pest control on turf and targets turf-dwelling insects such as billbugs, white grubs, and crane flies in addition to Japanese beetles.

“Other Japanese beetle eradication projects across the Northwest have shown that a single application of the pesticide Acelepryn G in late April or early May would be the best option,” Camilo Acosta, eradication project coordinator said. “There may be areas we need to apply by spray, depending on the situation.” Agencies Oregon, Idaho, California, and Utah have used this product for Japanese beetle eradication projects since 2009 and, in some cases, successfully and safely eradicated the pest.

Quarantine

In addition to the eradication project, WSDA is also proposing to amend the quarantine for Japanese beetle by creating a 49-square mile quarantine area centered on Grandview. WSDA designed the proposed quarantine amendment to prevent the spread of Japanese beetle from infested sites within Yakima and Benton counties. The proposed quarantine would regulate certain items and impose restrictions on their movement out of the quarantine area. Updates on this rulemaking process are on our website.

Trapping season

WSDA will again set traps in Grandview and surrounding areas, checking for Japanese beetles. We will increase our trapping efforts, hanging 2,500 traps in the area and again inviting community members to hang traps and report their findings.

More information

Visit agr.wa.gov/beetles for more information on this invasive pest and to stay up-to-date on the project.