SSBCTC and its partners, People Working Together (PWT) present Construction Trade Awareness and Career Fair Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council (SSBCTC), People Working Together (PWT), the City of Sacramento and Pivot Sacramento, organizations based out of Sacramento California, will be hosting a construction and trade awareness job fair on Friday February 25, 2022 from 9am until 12 noon PST at Fruit Ridge Community Collaborative located at 4625 44 th Street Sacramento, CA 95820.
Fruit Ridge Community Collaborative is a neighborhood hub providing children and families a safe place to learn and play. Job seekers targeted for this event include at risk youth, justice involved individuals, veterans, women and communities of color. This job fair is one of several that began in 2021 to include onsite vendors such as Turner Construction, Southland, Teichert, Rosendan Electric, Intech Mechanical, Frank Booth, Caltrans, Southland Construction and many others in addition to our 28 local union affiliates. Vendors will provide hands on demonstrations for job seekers, provide information and on the spot interview opportunities.
The Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council (SSBCTC) is a performance- based organization providing contractors with the highest skilled and trained workforce in the construction industry completing projects on time and under budget. Founded 47 years ago, SSBCTC represents more than 15,000 union construction workers in the Sacramento, Amador, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra and Yolo counties. “As a multi-employer resource department our goal is to improve, enhance, and enrich the lives of working men and women of Labor by being the best trained and most productive workforce in the industry. We continue to build partnerships with developers and contractors as a testament to the fact that we remain the BEST choice for any construction project.” says Kevin Ferreira, Executive Director of SSBCTC.
People Working Together (PWT) strategically partners with like-minded organizations to provide career opportunities, ensure job/career readiness, and to meet the holistic needs for those served. This partnership model with the Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council (SSBCTC) offers priority services to targeted underserved communities (area codes 95652, 95660, 95811, 95814, 95815, 95817, 95820, 95823, 95824, 95838) to prepare them for the SSBCTC Apprenticeship Program. PWT focuses on uniting people across all races and cultures to gain a new direction and greater purpose by providing access to educational opportunities enabling students to develop knowledge and skills necessary to achieve professional goals, provide leadership and service to their communities with a primary focus on those reentering society. Together, SSBCTC and PWT offer a readiness program focused on North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) nationally recognized Multi-Craft Core Curriculum (MC3), a standardized, comprehensive, 120-hour construction course designed to help young people and transitioning adults choose and succeed in apprenticeship programs that are appropriate for them.
Certified by a number of State Education Departments, MC3 is bringing true construction education back into high schools. Upon completion of the program, participants will be knowledgeable in the nine areas of focus related to the MC3 to include: Construction Industry Orientation, Tools and Materials, Construction Health and Safety (including OSHA 10 and CPR), Blueprint Reading, Basic Math for Construction, Heritage of the American Worker, Diversity in the Construction Industry and Green Construction.
To learn more about NABTU visit https://nabtu.org/
Kevin Brown
Kevin Brown
Sacramento-Sierra Building and Construction Trades Council
+1 916-924-0424
Kevinb@ssbctc.org