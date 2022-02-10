Singer/Songwriter Kalliopi Releases Cinematic Video “Fire and Sea” Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Pop-rock artist Kalliopi

ATHENS, GREECE, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greek pop-rock singer/songwriter and actress Kalliopi has released a new music video for her rock ballad “Fire and Sea,” a single from her upcoming album “Around the world,” that will be available again on all streaming platforms and digital music stores on March 4.

Following her previous video for upbeat rocker “Love on the Streets,” Kalliopi returns with a second self-produced video that she directed and completed by herself doing the shooting, editing and color grading.

Fire and Sea - Kalliopi (Official Video): https://youtu.be/A28ZfmMDdgI

Inspired from romantic period movies and series, Kalliopi creates visually arresting images shooting at a beautiful beach on a Greek island and taking underwater footage of her drifting in the water wearing a tulle outfit.

“I got hold of a winter cape, a storm lantern and a dip pen to create more of an atmosphere from another time,” she describes and adds, “It was a very hot day even though late September and it was so funny, people were in their bathing suits on the beach, while I was wearing winter clothes under the hot sun at almost 40 degrees Celsius.”

Grungy guitars combined with dominant vocals and a dark delivery create a sound reminiscent of The Cranberries, while some vocal phrases, drawing upon Eastern sounds bring out deeply hidden emotions. In this crushing song of heartbreak, Kalliopi paints the tragic figure of a woman who serenely accepts heartache and throws herself into the perils of “Undefined love.”

She admits, “I was a little worried about how the underwater shots would fit in, but I think they added a surreal quality matching the underlying despair and anguish of the song.”

About Kalliopi

Kalliopi started off as an actress in the theatre playing lead roles in a number of theatre productions, including highly acclaimed and successful adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The Little Prince.” She then made the transition from acting to music and worked as a singer, collaborating and sharing stages with major artists and bands from the pop-rock and electronic scene. She began to craft her own songs mostly influenced by ‘90s rock, blending strong melodies with elements of jazz, country and pop-punk and writing lyrics that merge real life with imagination.

She has also created music for the theatre writing songs for a musical version of “Oliver Twist” and for “Macbeth’s House,” a modern Greek theatrical play based on W.Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”

Her passion for movies has led her to explore photography and filmmaking in the last few years, focusing more on creating narrative based music videos.

Kalliopi - Fire and Sea (Official Music Video)