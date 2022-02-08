More about Carr Announces Settlement with Rent-A-Center

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his office has entered into a settlement with Rent-A-Center. The settlement resolves allegations that the company engaged in deceptive sales and marketing tactics and violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in the course of its rent-to-own sales of furniture, electronics and appliances.

“Our office takes seriously allegations of deceptive business practices, and companies that take advantage of our citizens will be held accountable," said Carr. "Through our Consumer Protection Division, we work daily to protect our fellow Georgians and will continue to pursue businesses that promote unlawful marketplace activity."

In entering into a settlement with the Attorney General's Office, Rent-A-Center does not admit to the allegations but has agreed to: