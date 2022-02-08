More about Carr Announces Settlement with Rent-A-Center

Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his office has entered into a settlement with Rent-A-Center. The settlement resolves allegations that the company engaged in deceptive sales and marketing tactics and violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act in the course of its rent-to-own sales of furniture, electronics and appliances. 

“Our office takes seriously allegations of deceptive business practices, and companies that take advantage of our citizens will be held accountable," said Carr. "Through our Consumer Protection Division, we work daily to protect our fellow Georgians and will continue to pursue businesses that promote unlawful marketplace activity."

In entering into a settlement with the Attorney General's Office, Rent-A-Center does not admit to the allegations but has agreed to:

  • Pay $145,590 in civil penalties with an additional $170,910 to be paid if the business violates any terms of the settlement;
  • Bring its advertising, sales and marketing practices into full compliance with the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act and the Georgia Lease-purchase Agreement Act;
  • Refrain from harassment and other unlawful debt collection practices; and
  • Verify that any debt owed is accurate before sending it to a third-party for debt collection.

