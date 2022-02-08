Engine Mobile announces Funding to provide Free Mobile contracts for Children in Need

ParentShield's Derbyshire Headquarters ParentShield Child-Safe Network

ParentShield, the UK's only mobile network for children has announced the provision of £15,000 funding to provide safe mobile contracts for children in need.

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ParentShield is the UK's only mobile network that's for children and safeguarding only. The up-and-coming Child protection network's owner, Engine Mobile Ltd. has today announced a funding commitment to provide up to 40 families totally free mobile contracts for children in need.

Mobile phones provide a vital link between parents and their children making both feel more confident when separated. The additional safety features of the ParentShield network make it safe for all users regardless of their age and experience level.

The Engine Mobile funding can be claimed via any UK charity registered as helping children and young people. Families or their child-protection charity can complete a simple form and their case will be considered by the Mobile Network's board.

ParentShield recently announced partnership with Charity Yorkshire Children's Trust and has been inspired by their valuable work.

"We know from experience, and the feedback provided by our customers, how a secure and safe mobile network can make life safer, easier and more comfortable for parents and their children," Says company director Paul Stevenson, "and we want to be able to provide this to families in financial and security need who wouldn't otherwise be able to provide this for themselves."

About ParentShield

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

Being a SIM-based network-side service, parents can provide ANY unlocked phone to their child and give them a totally normal mobile phone experience without the stigma of being a locked or crippled "parental control" phone that you wouldn't want to show your friends in the playground.