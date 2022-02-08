Submit Release
Optimum Energy Partners Defends Reputation

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday February 4, 2022; Optimum Energy Partners, LLC and its owners and officers filed suit against Andrew Gautreaux and Phillip D. Peterson, the CEO and COO/CLO respectively of Legacy Exploration, LLC for making defamatory and disparaging statements and representations about the company and its employees to third parties. This continues down the path of reckless behavior that Legacy has shown in the past, including Phillip Peterson and Andrew Gautreaux suing each other while also attempting to blackmail former employees. Optimum Energy Partners, LLC and its partners do not stand for false allegations being levied against them and will defend their reputation in the industry. For more information regarding this matter see the lawsuit filed in the 14th district court in Dallas County, Texas – Cause Number: DC-22-0150

MCELYEA LAW
1500 N. Kimball Avenue, Suite 100
Southlake, Texas 76092
(P): 817-754-1570
(P): 817-778-8199
(F): 817-754-1571

Tom McElyea
McElyea Law
email us here

