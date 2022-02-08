Cancer Diagnostics Market: New biomarkers could lead to urine test for preeclampsia

Cancer Diagnostics Market was pegged at $168.60 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $280.59 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Cancer Biomarkers Market by Profiling Technology (Omic Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassays, and Cytogenetics Based Tests), Biomolecule (Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, and Glyco-biomarkers), Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Others), and Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Prognostics,Risk Assessment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in incidences and prevalence of various cancer types, initiatives by government and other organizations to spread awareness about cancer, and surge in number of diagnostics laboratories in developed countries drive the growth of the global cancer diagnostics market. However, risk of high radiation exposure by the use of CT scanners and high cost associated with diagnostics imaging systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, development of diagnostic approaches for various cancer mutations is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The global cancer diagnostics market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Holdings AG (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation (GE Healthcare), Qiagen N.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Thermo Fisher Scientific., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

By profiling technologies,the omic technologies segment accounted for the highest market share of 54% in 2019,and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for the highest share of 36% in 2019.

Based on cancer type, thebreast cancersegment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of biomolecules, the genetic biomarkers segment dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

