Cardiovascular Associates of America Appoints Pinki Mishra to Executive Team
Mishra Named Vice President of Business Development
We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth through strategic partnerships with leading cardiovascular practices and we’re excited to have Pinki join our team and drive that growth.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of Pinki Mishra as vice president, business development. In this position at CVAUSA, Mishra is responsible for driving the development and expansion of the national network of premier cardiovascular groups to support the company’s growth. Mishra will report to CVAUSA’s chief executive officer, Tim Attebery.
“We have a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth through strategic partnerships with leading cardiovascular practices and we’re excited to have Pinki join our executive team and drive that growth,” said Tim Attebery, CVAUSA chief executive officer. “Pinki brings to CVAUSA 13+ years of experience working in M&A across private equity-backed companies, transaction consulting, corporate development, and investment banking. She has worked extensively across healthcare and technology companies to drive growth, spearhead transformation, and generate sustainable value.
Pinki has experience and invaluable relationships in the healthcare field which will be extremely beneficial to CVAUSA now and into the future.”
Pinki Mishra is an accomplished professional in the industry coming from LifeScan, a medical technology business and portfolio company of Platinum Equity. At LifeScan, Mishra was the vice president of transformation. Over the course of her career, Mishra has developed critical skills in mergers and acquisitions, process development and implementation, as well as sales and operation planning.
“I am honored to join CVAUSA and admire their physician-led vision, and the esteemed team led by Tim. We have a terrific opportunity to build on the solid roster of existing strategic partnerships and help chart the path forward,” said Pinki Mishra, vice president of business development. “I look forward to collaborating with CVAUSA to unlock strategic alliances aimed at solving our customers’ ever-evolving needs, with the foundational goal of driving business performance for CVAUSA.”
Prior to going to LifeScan, Mishra spent many years working in the consulting Industry at Deloitte, Accenture Strategy, and most recently, Cognizant Consulting. At Cognizant Consulting she was the chief of staff. She brings valuable skills and experience in developing strategies of both organic and inorganic growth. Mishra earned her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Harvard University and her MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com
