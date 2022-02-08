Ranya Alhuthaili Interviewed by Executive Review Firm Our Featured

Ranya Alhuthaili Ranya Alhuthaili Our Featured

Saudi Arabia entrepreneur Ranya Alhuthaili is interviewed about her new blog, podcast, and mission to help women in prisons and institutions.

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota entrepreneur and podcaster Ranya Alhuthaili has been recognized by Our Featured for her goal to help women in prisons and institutions. As an advocate for post-traumatic prison disorder (PTPD), Ranya has made it her goal to help women make the necessary adjustments to society. The psychological damages caused by incarceration lead to a high percentage of recidivism.

“Ranya is not only an excellent example of a positive re-entry mentor, but she is also doing her part to make an important impact in society.” Stated Natalie Nyugen, a research analyst at Our Featured. “We’re honored to present this recognition to her.”

Perfect outcomes are often difficult-to-impossible for people leaving incarceration, as evidenced by the overwhelming prevalence of homelessness, unemployment, and poverty among formerly incarcerated people. More than 60% of women in state prisons have a child under the age of 18. Though many more men are in prison than women, the rate of growth for female imprisonment has been twice as high as that of men since 1980.

“If we can help even one person overcome a negative outlook, think of all the lives they could change in their network,” Natalie added. “Ranya has our full support and we hope to help her reach as many people as possible with her message.”

Ranya’s message has taken a broader approach with the addition of her podcast, “Beauty from Ashes,” launched in 2022. Ranya tackles some important subjects that affect women every day. This new platform has given her the ability to reach people all over the world. The podcast premiered on Spotify.

"It's not about just falling down, and getting back up." Ranya Alhuthaili stated about the podcast. "It's about who you can help up once you're standing."

Ranya regularly publishes articles on her blog answering questions about relationships, culture and developing resilience. She shares her own experiences to touch on challenges that women face every day.

For more information about Ranya Alhuthaili, please visit https://ranyaalhuthaili.ourfeatured.com



About Our Featured

Our Featured is an executive review platform outlining the achievements of industry leaders. Profiles are chosen based on career longevity, social responsibility, and impact in their industry. We strive to assist the career path to success for young entrepreneurs and future executives.

About Ranya Alhuthaili

Born and raised in Saudi Arabia, Ranya Alhuthaili is an entrepreneur, writer, and aspiring keynote speaker. Ranya aspires to hold speaking events and share her story to help women develop a positive attitude and resilience. She is focused on sharing content on challenges that women face every day.