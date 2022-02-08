Estonian energy company to neutralise the footprint of heavy-duty vehicles by using LBM fuel in domestic market
The Estonian energy company Alexela is the first one in Estonia and in the Baltics to supply the domestic market with 100% carbon-neutral fuel LBM
We must grab the bull by its horns, by finding ways to reuse biological materials and food waste, including in heavy-duty transport. These are resources that are already a part of carbon circulation.”ESTONIA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Alexela, Aivo Adamson said that the bio-LNG (LBM) pilot delivery has been successfully completed by Alexela. “Enhancing sustainable transport has always mattered to us. It is clear that today, as climate problems are affecting hundreds of millions of people across the globe, companies and individuals must find possibilities for reducing their environmental footprint. The fact that we are the first ones supplying liquified biomethane in the domestic market is not arbitrary, but a result of long-term targeted action towards reducing the emissions of the transport sector“.
— Aivo Adamson
The CEO brought out that at the moment, Alexela uses the sustainable fuel primarily for supplying its own fleet. Namely, Alexela’s fuel trucks run on LBM and the fuelling with bio-LNG represents a win-win situation environmentally. “As said, today when climate issues are debated heavily, especially in the transport sector, we must find sustainable circular economy solutions and grab the bull by its horns, by finding ways to reuse biological materials and food waste, including in heavy-duty transport. These are the resources that are already a part of carbon circulation.“
One truck running on liquified biomethane neutralises the negative footprint of a diesel truck
When asked whether and how could other Estonian enterprises benefit from the piloting delivery of liquified biomethane, Adamson says that the message given to the market is reaffirming. “Estonian road transport businesses and industrial enterprises can be sure that we in Alexela are able to create climate neutral supply chains. It is also important to ensure the security of supply and neutralise the footprint of heavy-duty vehicles“.
Although the liquified biomethane (LBM) delivery was a pilot in Estonia and in the Baltics, Alexela has got several other projects connected to LNG. In 2017, Alexela opened an LCNG fuelling station in Võru, South Estonia and in 2019, the most versatile fuel station was opened in Jüri, near Tallinn, which was also the first public LNG gas station in the Baltics. This spring, Alexela plans to open an LNG and CNG station in the beer capital Saku, near Tallinn. An LNG terminal is also being built Kotka-Hamina port in Finland.
Alexela is an Estonian company primarily operating in the energy sector. Alexela’s service portfolio in Estonia includes electricity, natural gas, cylinder gas, tank gas, motor fuels and more that 100 filling stations in Estonia. In addition, Alexela has got 38 convenience stores all over Estonia. Alexela is developing LNG stations in Paldiski, Estonia and in Hamina, Finland and produces renewable fuel biomethane (green gas). Alexela is also developing a pumped-hydro storage plant in Paldiski, which provides an opportunity to store the generated solar and wind energy for those hours and days when there is not enough green energy available.
Marit Liik
Alexela
+372 5664 9619
marit.liik@alexela.ee
