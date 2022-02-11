Iconic NFT marks Nelson Mandela’s release from jail 32 years ago
From the team that created the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute Global Campaign a unique collectible NFT celebrating the greatest humanitarian in the world
We are therefore pleased that his historic speech delivered on April 16th, 1990, will support vulnerable and disadvantaged children as a valuable NFT asset that will support The Listen Campaign.”LONDON, UK, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Mandela walked out of jail, a free man, on February 11, 1990. In 1993 he won the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1994 he became the first President of South Africa in the country’s first freely representative elections.
— Ms Konehali Gugushe - CEO – Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
To commemorate Mandela’s inner strength and resilience, the Listen Collectibles Auction & Shop is issuing an iconic NFT available February 11, 2022.
“These are truly unique NFTs capturing moments of historic world changing speech” says Tony Hollingsworth, CEO of Listen Communications.
Hollingsworth, who met with Mandela 3 times, was the producer of the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute global event. The global event, which was seen by around 600 million people worldwide, produced an 11-hour extravaganza with 80 international stars. The Tribute Global Campaign was instrumental in transforming Mandela’s image from that of a “Black Terrorist” to that of a Black Leader and Statesman.
Ms Konehali Gugushe - CEO – Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund said: “Nelson Mandela was one of the greatest champions for children our world has ever seen. When he founded the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, his vision was a global one aimed at giving children a voice and a chance to thrive. We are therefore pleased that his vision as well as historic speech, at the globally broadcast “Nelson Mandela: International Tribute for a Free South Africa”, will go towards supporting vulnerable and disadvantaged children. The speech delivered at the height of the fight for freedom in our country on April 16th, 1990, is a valuable NFT asset that will support The Listen Campaign. We know that this will go a long way in improving the lives of children as we look forward to participating in this great initiative.”
The Listen Collectibles Auction & Shop is revolutionizing the world of NFTs by offering a comprehensive collection of unique live performances by the world’s biggest stars. The Mandela NFTs will be the only non-musical ones.
“A fitting tribute to the greatest humanitarian the world has ever known” continues Hollingsworth, “my company, Tribute, created two massive global events for Mandela and I want to share his strength, resilience and quest for equality with everyone”
The Listen Collectibles Auction & Shop drops seven unique and collectible NFTs per week in support of the Listen Campaign. The Listen Campaign is a global annual and star-studded endeavor celebrating solutions to the problems faced by the 1+ billion vulnerable and disadvantaged children around the world.
The Listen Campaign seeks to illuminate the problems, celebrate projects already providing much needed solutions, replicate and scale up these projects and build a global community. At the heart of the Listen Campaign are children telling their own stories.
