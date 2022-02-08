Civic Services Market Players Invest In CRM Software For Efficient Data Management

Civic Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Civic Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TBRC’s civic services market overview shows that NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology. According to the Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.

Read More On The Global Civic Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/civic-services-global-market-report

The global civic services market size is expected to grow from $0.97 trillion in 2021 to $1.05 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The civic services market share is expected to reach $1.39 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the civic services market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the global civic services market. The regions covered in the civic services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Major players covered in the global civic services industry are The Southern Baptist Convention, UNICEF, Feeding America, American Red Cross, Open Society Foundations, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Republican Party, Democratic Party, Wellcome Trust and Ford Foundation.

TBRC’s global civic services market report is segmented by type into religious organizations, NGOs and charitable organizations, political organizations, unions and associations, by mode of donation into online, offline, by organization location into domestic, international.

Civic Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Religious Organizations, NGOs And Charitable Organizations, Political Organizations, Unions And Associations), By Mode Of Donation (Online, Offline), By Organization Location (Domestic, International) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a civic services global market overview, forecast civic services global market size and growth for the whole market, civic services global market segments, geographies, civic services global market trends, civic services global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Civic Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1943&type=smp

