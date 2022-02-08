Stable Economic Growth Will Significantly Contribute To Real Estate Market Growth

Real Estate Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real estate market growth will be aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the real estate market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period.

Gen Z (born between mid-1990s and early 2000s) is the next generation renters after the millennials and they are predicted to spend more than any other generations on rental services in their lifetime and changed the real estate market outlook. Gen Z is highly dependent on technology and relies more on the internet and social media to make purchasing and lifestyle decisions. Since Gen Z has experienced technology their entire lives, leasing and marketing campaigns for real estate rental services should incorporate the use of technology to reach this generation where they are most active such as on apps, on social media or any other internet source.

The global real estate market size is expected to grow from $3.39 trillion in 2021 to $3.74 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global real estate market share is expected to reach $5.39 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Major players covered in the global real estate industry are Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd., Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd., Brookfield Asset Management, American Tower Corporation, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, CapitaLand Limited, Realogy Holdings Corp., Xiamen C&D, Simon Property Group Inc and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

TBRC’s global real estate market research report is segmented by type into real estate rental, real estate agency and brokerage, by mode into online, offline, by property type into fully furnished, semi-furnished, unfurnished.

Real Estate Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Real Estate Rental, Real Estate Agency And Brokerage), By Mode (Online, Offline), By Property Type (Fully Furnished, Semi-Furnished, Unfurnished) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a real estate market overview, forecast real estate market size and growth for the whole market, real estate market segments, geographies, real estate market trends, real estate market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

