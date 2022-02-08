United Thinkers Integrates with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services
United Thinkers announces integration of its flagship product UniPay Gateway with MPGS to increase its European and Middle Eastern presenceNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Thinkers, a New-York based commercial open-source Payment Management Software provider, has integrated with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS). UniPay Payment Management Platform’s integration with MPGS makes UniPay Gateway solution available to European, Middle Eastern, Asian as well as some African companies.
For more than a decade, UniPay Gateway, the flagship product of United Thinkers, has been used by Enterprise Merchants, Payment Facilitators, and Software Companies in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company plans to expand its transaction processing operations further to South America and Asia through its Partnership Licensees in the near future.
“As a result of the payment processing industry market consolidation, companies that want to accept various types of electronic payments around the world face similar problems. So, we are constantly trying to come up with reliable solutions for everyone. Recently, we’ve been getting many requests from countries, where the online payment industry is rapidly developing, particularly, from Saudi Arabia and the African continent” says United Thinkers’ President Eugene Kipnis. “At the beginning of 2022, we started integrating with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services to be able to provide payment processing services in Saudi Arabia. With this move, we are expanding into the Middle East, while in the nearest future we are planning to develop new integration partnerships in Asia”.
Presently, existing deployments of the UniPay platform facilitate Credit and Debit Card as well as Direct Debit transaction processing in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The MPGS integrations will allow further expansion to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and other countries in the MENA Region as well as South America.
To further accommodate the needs of the Saudi Arabian market, United Thinkers is also adding support for local payments made through Mada debit network ( www.mada.com.sa ) to UniPay Gateway payment platform
About MPGS
MPGS (https://www.mastercard.com/gateway/vision/expertise.html) offers industry-leading global payment processing technology for merchants, partners, and acquirers. MPGS capability enables acquirers and technology partners to rebrand/resell their payment gateway. Facilitating a variety of payment methods across multiple channels internationally, the solution enables customers to meet their business objectives.
About UniPay
The appeal of the UniPay Platform is the open-source nature, affordable cost, robust omni-channel feature set, as well as the advanced API’s and a wide variety of Code Samples for easy integrations.
The components of UniPay are UniCharge, UniBill, and UniRead Modules (www.UniPayGateway.com):
UniPay Gateway platform has numerous APIs, its own EMV terminal solution, and mobile solution. It is integrated with all major processors and payment facilitation platforms in North America.
To receive more information, please contact Info@UnitedThinkers.com
About United Thinkers (www.UnitedThinkers.com)
United Thinkers is an enterprise software development company that specializes in payment gateway technology development. The UniPay Gateway is the company’s flagship product. For more information about the payment processing vision of UniPay, please visit our blog at www.Paylosophy.com
