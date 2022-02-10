Submit Release
Madgicx Has Been Named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

Israel-based SaaS company Madgicx has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The E-commerce advertising cloud Madgicx has officially become a Google Premier Partner.

Madgicx’s team of experts provides an AI-powered ad cloud composed of an app and additional services for performance marketers and media buyers worldwide. Explore the full range of offerings on the Madgicx website: https://madgicx.com/.

“This is an exciting moment for us, and we are more than proud to earn the highest-level badge a Google digital marketing partner can,” said Madgicx’s VP of Marketing, Stephanie Kerscher.

“Google has been an excellent partner for us since the beginning of our business relationship in 2019. We are excited to be launching new tools for Google advertisers this year and continue pushing the envelope and reaching new frontiers in digital marketing in general and Google advertising in particular.”

This February, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

“Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in Israel. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online.”
- Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing

Madgicx is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program. This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

About Madgicx:

Madgicx is an AI-powered SaaS platform for omnichannel ad optimization on Facebook, Instagram, and Google.

The Madgicx platform is an autonomous media-buying solution that assists advertising agencies, eCommerce businesses, SMBs, DTC brands, and online advertisers in five main areas of advertising: management, attribution, AI-powered creative analytics, audience targeting, and automation.

Based in Herzliya, Israel, Madgicx has more than 150 team members in various locations around the globe. The company has over 145,000 users worldwide, managing over $800M in monthly Facebook and Google ad spend.

Yuval Yaary
Madgicx
yuval@madgicx.com
