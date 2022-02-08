ULTUMUS Partners with Objectivity Ltd.

COVENTRY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software partnership will focus on expanding Ultumus’ product portfolio.

ULTUMUS is delighted to announce a new software development partnership with Objectivity Ltd. This partnership will aim to address ULTUMUS’ growing customer demand by enabling the company to rapidly expand their portfolio of solutions.

The company specialises in the capturing, normalisation, and distribution of Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) and Index data using market-leading technology, developed in-house by their software teams.

Having recently added SIX Financial Information”s award-winning Corporate Actions data to their ETF and Index managed data feed, ULTUMUS continues to innovate across their range of managed data service for the ETF eco-system.

Meeting increasing customer demand, the company is planning to launch a wide range of new ETF and PCF products in the coming year. In doing so, one of their key priorities is to take advantage of a rapid uptake of technology experts with the skills necessary to provide the additional scalability ULTUMUS is seeking.

To achieve these aims, ULTUMUS decided to partner with one of UK’s leading bespoke software development companies – Objectivity Ltd.

“Due to the success we’ve had with Objectivity Ltd. so far, we’re looking to expand on the engagement and leverage the company’s Mauritius operation in order to support our Asia-based clients and additional time zones,” says Bernie Thurston, CEO at ULTUMUS. “We feel that Objectivity Ltd. is the best partner to help us realise our expansion plans, as they have high calibre experts, the right company structure, and development centre locations, which will enable us to better support our global customers.”

Objectivity Ltd.’s team of technology experts will work closely with ULTUMUS’ development teams to optimise processes, develop new product features, and introduce comprehensive quality assurance testing.

“We”re planning to roll out some key new products to our service on a global basis-to do so, we need additional highly skilled specialists whose efforts will enable us to rapidly scale our business, so we can deliver a greater volume of data,” explains Thurston. “Having seen how quickly Objectivity Ltd. was able to mobilise a team and get started, we're confident that our growth plans will move along seamlessly.”

The Objectivity Ltd. team began working on the expansion project in less than a month from ULTUMUS’ initial enquiry. The company’s team of QA, JAVA, and AWS experts are currently working with ULTUMUS on defining the scope of changes, which they plan to implement in the coming year.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

-Rapid project initiation – the Objectivity Ltd. team were able to get started with a highly experienced and capable team straightaway.

-Close collaboration – the teams at ULTUMUS and Objectivity Ltd. will be able to exchange knowledge and jointly introduce best practices.

-Wider customer reach – working with Objectivity Ltd. will enable ULTUMUS to support their business partners in additional time zones.

About ULTUMUS:

ULTUMUS are the leading ETF and Index data specialists with offices in London, Singapore and San Francisco. The firm is technology driven implementing the latest cloud-based technology in support of Index and ETF trading, asset management and asset servicing. ULTUMUS’s market presence is global and expands across all business functions of a financial institution that require accurate, reliable and timely Index and ETF data. The combination of data, technology and expertise has shaped the DNA of the firm and is at the heart of everything it does.

For further information, please visit: www.ultumus.com

About Objectivity Ltd.:

Objectivity Ltd. is a values-driven IT partner delivering a wide range of bespoke software solutions such as web and desktop apps, cloud, AI, ML, maintenance, etc. The company places great focus on realising projects in close cooperation with clients to ensure maximum efficiency and business need alignment.

