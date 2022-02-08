Ankylosing spondylitis market is Booming Industry in Upcoming Years Due to Global Demand 2030

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Expected to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ankylosing Spondylitis Market by Drug Class (NSAIDs, TNF Inhibitors and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Alarming rise in prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, rise in number of hospitals, and advancement in ankylosing spondylitis therapy are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global ankylosing spondylitis market during the forecast period

The global ankylosing spondylitis market size was valued at $5,140.94 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $8,110.59 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030. The ankylosing spondylitis is an inflammatory disease that can cause some of the bones in the spine (vertebrae) to fuse over time. This fusing makes the spine less flexible and can result in a hunched posture. If ribs are affected, it can be difficult to breathe deeply. Ankylosing spondylitis is a complex disorder that can cause some serious complications when left unchecked.

Download Sample Report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10631

Segment Review

Depending on drug class, the NSAIDs segment dominated the ankylosing spondylitis market in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to increase in ankylosing spondylitis. However, the TNF inhibitors segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in advancements in ankylosing spondylitis therapy.

Depending on distribution channel, the retail pharmacy segment was the major contributor in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to an increase in number of retail pharmacies and easy to reach for patients. However, the hospital pharmacy segment is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, due to rise in number of hospitals.

North America accounted for a majority of the global ankylosing spondylitis market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of key players in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in number of ankylosing spondylitis patients.

Key Market Segments

By Drug Class

NSAIDs

TNF inhibitors

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Online pharmacy

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global ankylosing spondylitis market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the ankylosing spondylitis market.

A comprehensive analysis of the region assists to understand the regional ankylosing spondylitis market and facilitate strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global ankylosing spondylitis market growth.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

AbbVie, Inc,

Amgen, Inc,

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co. Inc

Novartis AG,

Pfizer, Inc

Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

UCB, Inc.,

Other Trending Reports:

Smart Pills Technology Market

Enteral Nutrition Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.