Maine Energy Storage Market Assessment - Stakeholder Session #2

MAINE, February 14 - Governor’s Energy Office

Date: February 14, 2022

Start Time: 1:00 PM

Location: Virtual Meeting. Registration is required. Please register using the Webex link below.

Meeting description/purpose:

E3, in coordination with the GEO, will host a second stakeholder engagement webinar on Monday, February 14 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. The purpose of this webinar will be to share preliminary cost-benefit analysis results and policy discussions for the Energy Storage Market Assessment with interested parties prior to finalization of the report in early March.

Attendee registration link: https://willdan.webex.com/willdan/onstage/g.php?MTID=e30bf2b41e4e03ccad242e2335d04dcc6

For further information, contact:

Name: Caroline Colan

Phone: 2075307368

