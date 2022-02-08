CANCELED - Maine State Harness Racing Commission Public Hearing

MAINE, February 8 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: February 8, 2022

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Room 118, Marquardt Building, Augusta, Maine (masks required), Use Blue Door D7 Which is Between Marquardt and Deering, OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Due to an unexpected lack of availability of Commissioners, and subsequently, a lack of a quorum, tomorrow's scheduled meeting of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission has been canceled and will be rescheduled after the March 8 Meeting

For further information, contact:

Name: Carol Gauthier

Phone: 207-287-3221