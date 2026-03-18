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Notice of Hearing: 2026 Bangor Fair Harness Racing Schedule & Maine Harness Racing Commission Public Meeting

MAINE, March 24 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

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Date: March 24, 2026

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

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Notice of Hearing: 2026 Bangor Race Dates (PDF)

Agenda (PDF)

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Name: Shane Bacon

Phone:

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Notice of Hearing: 2026 Bangor Fair Harness Racing Schedule & Maine Harness Racing Commission Public Meeting

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