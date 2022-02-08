Divine Chocolate Introduces Superfruits Bars: Dark and Milk Chocolate with Cranberries, Black Currants and Elderberries
WASHINGTON, DC, DC, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divine Chocolate, the world’s first and only Fairtrade, B-Corp certified, and co-owned-by-farmers chocolate company, today launches its new Superfruits bar, featuring dried cranberries, black currants, and elderberries.
Available in both 60% Smooth Dark Chocolate and 38% Creamy Milk Chocolate varieties, the Superfruits bars represent the first time the company has created a three-flavor bar and are the only mass-market chocolate manufacturer with this unique flavor profile. The combination of the berries and warm vanilla delivers a harmonious experience for both milk and dark chocolate lovers. Divine’s creamy milk chocolate balances the sourness of the berries while its dark chocolate offsets the sourness, offering a softer taste experience.
“We developed the Superfruits line to capitalize on the growing interest in the health properties of cranberries, black currants, and elderberries. Their bright, slightly acidic flavor profile also happens to pair exceptionally well with rich chocolate, so it’s a natural fit for us,” said Troy Pearley, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North America of Divine Chocolate. “Both milk and dark chocolate have their passionate devotees, so we created a Superfruits version of each so all can experience and enjoy it.”
The new Superfruits bars are currently available online at the Divine Chocolate website [www.divinechocolate.com] and on Amazon [Amazon.com: Divine]. The 3-ounce bars retail for $3.99 each. The bars will also be available at ShopRite stores nationwide starting in March.
The poverty created by farmer exploitation is a root cause of issues within the cocoa industry, ranging from child labor and gender inequality to deforestation. In collaboration with Kuapa Kokoo, the cocoa farmer co-operative that co-owns Divine Chocolate, Divine is committed to leading a revolution that propels change along the cocoa supply chain, enabling farmers and their families to flourish.
All Divine Chocolate is made with Fairtrade sugar and Fairtrade cocoa beans grown by family farmers. Its chocolate bars contain 100% pure cocoa butter, only natural flavors and ingredients, and no palm oil, no soy, and no GMOs. All products are vegetarian, and vegan-suitable options are available. A B-Corporation certified company, packaging of the bars is plastic-free and features recyclable foil and paper.
Divine bars are available for purchase nationwide as well as online at divinechocolate.com, Offerings include snack bars, a baking collection, unsweetened cocoa powder, crispy thins, organic bars, mini bars, milk and dark chocolate Advent calendars, chocolate coins, drinking chocolate and holiday specialties.
About Divine Chocolate
Divine Chocolate has been offering delicious Fairtrade and palm oil-free chocolate since 1998 in the UK and has been sold in the US since 2007 and in Canada since 2011. Established by farmers of Kuapa Kokoo in Ghana, from the start, the company has prioritized farmers, used only Fairtrade cocoa, and invested in farmer-led programs including improving farming techniques, empowering women, and supporting fair labor practices. The company is not only a Fairtrade leader, but also a multi-year honoree recognized as “Best for the World – Communities” by B-Corporation certifiers. Its complete line of products is sold worldwide, and online at divinechocolate.com. For more information about Divine Chocolate and to learn how every Divine Chocolate bar helps end exploitation in the cocoa industry, please visit us at DivineChocolate.com and follow us at @divinechocolateusa on Instagram.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
Susan@MastersMallory.com