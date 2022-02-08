DOH issues Notice of Violation and Order, $107,000 fine to Kauaʻi company for water pollution

Posted on Feb 7, 2022 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) to Maui Asphalt X-IV, LLC (Maui Asphalt) for discharging pollutants into state waters without a permit or pollution control practices. Maui Asphalt operates in Waimea, Kauaʻi.

“Industrial pollution poses a threat to Hawaiʻi residents and our natural resources,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “DOH will continue to enforce environmental regulations to protect public health and the environment.”

Maui Asphalt is ordered to pay a monetary penalty of $107,500 and must obtain and comply with a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The NPDES permit requires the facility to implement pollution control devices to keep pollutants from contaminating bodies of water. Maui Asphalt must also develop a Storm Water Pollution Control Plan and implement practices to keep pollutants from contaminating water resources.

Maui Asphalt has operated the Waimea site for five years, and in that time period, weather data recorded 43 instances when pollutants such as aggregate, dirt, fuel, oils, and contaminated runoff were discharged into state waters.

Click here to download a copy of the NOVO. The Clean Water Branch protects public health and the environment by prohibiting discharges that harm water quality.

