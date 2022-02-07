THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 3076 – Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform and will make in order the following amendment: Carolyn Maloney/Comer Amendment H.R. 6617 – Further Additional Extending Government Funding Act (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations. Possible Postponed Suspensions (5 votes) S. 566 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 42 Main Street in Slatersville, Rhode Island, as the "Specialist Matthew R. Turcotte Post Office" (Sen. Reed – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2324 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 2800 South Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the "D. Edwina Stephens Post Office" (Rep. Lawson – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 735 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 502 East Cotati Avenue in Cotati, California, as the "Arthur Luis Ibleto Post Office Building", as amended (Rep. Thompson (CA) – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3539 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 223 West Chalan Santo Papa in Hagatna, Guam, as the "Atanasio Taitano Perez Post Office" (Rep. San Nicolas – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2842 – To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 120 4th Street in Petaluma, California, as the "Lynn C. Woolsey Post Office Building" (Rep. Huffman – Oversight and Reform)