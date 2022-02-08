FLASH MOB LAUNCHES INITIATIVE TO TACKLE DRUG ABUSE IN L.A.

Volunteers from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World surprise crowds on Hollywood’s celebrated Walk of Fame with a flash mob to promote drug-free living.

On the eve of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, a flash mob at Hollywood and Highland launches a massive drug prevention campaign to raise awareness of drug abuse.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drug-Free World volunteers surprised tourists and shoppers in the heart of Hollywood Sunday February 6 with a flash mob. They kicked off a series of events from now to the Super Bowl to raise awareness of the danger of drugs. And for good reason.

During the first 10 months of the pandemic, accidental drug overdose deaths in Los Angeles increased 52 percent over the previous year.

The volunteers are organized to distribute hundreds of thousands of Truth About Drugs educational materials to shops, businesses and popular locations across L.A. County.

With all eyes on the City of Angels for Super Bowl LVI in the newly built SoFi stadium, the volunteers join NFL legend Marshall Faulk, a national spokesperson for Foundation for a Drug-Free World, who is inviting fans to sign up for and take the online drug education courses through his page on the Foundation’s website: www.drugfreeworld.org/marshall-faulk. These E-courses are offered free of charge and are open to everybody.

“There’s no fuzzy, nice way around drugs,” says Faulk. “They do what they do to you and they leave just a trail of disaster and heartache and death. How we attack that is just being honest, letting people know. And I’m not just talking about street drugs. I’m talking about prescription drugs as well.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a secular nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free. The Foundation’s Truth About Drugs campaign is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. The Foundation provides drug education booklets, documentary videos and an educator guide free of charge to teachers, mentors and civic and community leaders.