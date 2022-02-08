Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Cloud native 5G and edge computing application orchestration capability now available to Microsoft Azure customers worldwideSAN JOSE, CA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarna Networks, a leading provider of zero touch 5G and edge computing application management software, announced today that its Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
With the rise of 5G and edge computing, the number of edge sites will be in the 10,000s and the number of application instances will be in the 1,000s. These applications will change dynamically and when combined, these trends will place over a 100,000x fold increase in the application management burden. For this reason, existing solutions will not work.
AMCOP is an open source platform that solves the above problem by offering intent-based orchestration of cloud native network services and composite edge computing applications, ongoing day 1 & 2 lifecycle management, and service assurance through real-time policy-driven closed loop automation. AMCOP is aligned with Linux Foundation and draws upon components from Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) and CNCF.
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
“The availability of AMCOP in the Azure Marketplace will enable users to quickly deploy 5G networks and edge computing applications on Azure,” said Amar Kapadia, co-founder and CEO at Aarna Networks.
To learn more about Aarna Network’s new marketplace listing, please visit https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/aarnanetworksinc1595980852623.amcop001.
About Aarna Networks
Aarna Networks is an open source software company that enables orchestration, management, and automation of 5G networks and edge computing applications. 5G and Edge are a once in a generation disruption that will fundamentally change how we work and live, and Aarna Networks is well positioned to take advantage of this trend. The company uses the Linux Foundation open source projects for its products and is based in San Jose, CA and Bengaluru, India. Please visit us at https://www.aarnanetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @aarnanetworks.
