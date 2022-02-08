Team Bailey Fitness celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Black-Tie Event
Marking 10 years, TBF aims to celebrate a rich history of inspiration, influence, and impact, enabling clients to achieve their fitness goals.
We have helped over 1200 people live healthy lifestyles and are excited to see the transformations we’ll create over the next 10 years”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of their 10-year milestone, Team Bailey Fitness will be hosting a Fitness Expo at their Training Studio followed by a Black-Tie Awards Gala at the Hamptons Event Venue on the 19th of February.
— The Bailey's
Marking 10 years, the CEO duo of Cedric and Schnequaw Bailey aims to celebrate a rich history of inspiration, influence, and impact, enabling clients from the Dallas Fort Worth Area to achieve their fitness goals.
The fitness duo shares a combined 20+ years of fitness knowledge and experience which has enabled them to help their clients become toned, lose and maintain their weight, build muscle, create a healthier version of themselves and attain any other fitness goal they might have.
The team prides itself on their clients achieving outstanding results and encourages anyone to join them as they celebrate not only their accomplishments but that of their clients as well. For more information, you may visit http://www.teambaileyfitness.com/ or send an e-mail to info@teambaileyfitness.com.
About Team Bailey Fitness
Team Bailey Fitness is comprised of fitness duo Cedric and Schnequaw Bailey who have a combined 20+ years of fitness knowledge and experience. Operating out of Dallas, TX, Team Bailey Fitness provides services such as personal fitness sessions, small group training sessions and high-intensity boot camps to assist their clients in meeting their fitness goals.
For more information about Team Bailey Fitness, please visit http://www.teambaileyfitness.com/ or contact Cedric Bailey, CEO at info@teambaileyfitness.com.
Cedric Bailey
Team Bailey Fitness
info@teambaileyfitness.com
