Athlete Innovations, Premier Sports Performance Facility Held Media Day Workout with NFL Combine Athletes In Opening
Grand opening features a behind-the-scenes look at the grueling process of NFL training ahead of Pro Days.
It’s been a long-time coming, but I’m glad to have the support of the media, community, my sports agents, the athletes, and most importantly, my family for making the journey for the opening.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay located Athlete Innovations (AI) trained nearly twenty athletes in preparation for their NFL Pro Days just ahead of the NFL Combine in celebration of their Official Opening for the semi-private and private facility this past week. AI owner and Sports Performance Director, Cliff “Shaud” Brown, and four coaches, therapists, and trainers invited the media for a chance to experience a grueling behind-the-scenes workout that included cognitive performance training, skill drills, strength exercises, and active recovery phases of a ‘day-in-the-life’ of these athletes. Media in attendance included Action 8 News/ABC Tampa, Fox Sports, Florida National News, among others.
— Founder/Sports Performance Director, Cliff "Shaud" Brown
The coveted 20-spot combine roster brings athletes from across the country in the Power Five conferences with athletes representing schools such as Miami, University of South Florida, Colorado State, Utah State, Minnesota, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and many others. Media who attended the event were able to get up close and personal with the athletes who were candid about their arduous journey as well as speak with performance coaches who gave insights into the specifics of drills for player positions and the importance of specific training and recovery routines for optimal performance.
Players were able to brush up on their communication and media skills by answering questions fielded by the media and meeting key health and wellness partners like GO Sleeves, an active recovery kinesiology knee and calf compression sleeve that focuses on preventative injuries. “Working with these young athletes and coaches at Cliff Brown's Athlete Innovations — to help us test products, drive innovation, and build awareness about the benefits of reusable kinesiology sleeves, furthers our efforts to support all athletes at every level.”- Darren Lancaster, CEO and Roy Carrillo Inventor GO Sleeves.
Also joining GO Sleeves were other brand partners who focused on healthy nutrition, such as NSF Certified for Sports eye health and eye health vitamins such as EyePromise IQBar, Outstanding Foods, Athletic Greens, and Drink LMNT. The NFL hopefuls have stressed the importance of nutrition and healthy snack and recovery options, and sponsors took part in a session on educating the athletes through samples that they use and recommend.
Brown says, “It was great to see so many people come out and support the official opening of Athlete Innovations. It’s been a long-time coming, but I’m glad to have the support of the media, community, my sports agents, the athletes, and most importantly, my family for making the journey from Mississippi and Memphis to celebrate the growth. I can only hope that I can continue to make everyone proud. Athlete Innovations is a love child that spawned based on my own experience of trying to break into the NFL. We work with athletes of all sports. I know how important preparation is before getting a real shot. I just want to give these young stars another chance to succeed and perform at the highest level possible.”
Founded in 2018, the facility provides performance training for professional athletes, high-level collegiate athletes, and teams, which includes youth athletics in all sports. Additional offerings include semi-private boxing and group HIIT fitness classes and corporate wellness events aimed at individuals motivated to reach their fitness and health goals.
