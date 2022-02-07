House Bill 2143 Printer's Number 2536
PENNSYLVANIA, February 7 - An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in county correctional institutions, further providing for establishment.
